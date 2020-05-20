Coryell County is still reporting 226 cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon. That number remains unchanged from Tuesday's update.
Of the 226 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 30 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, said Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell. The remaining 37 cases are all active.
Lampasas is holding steady at nine confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but the county has experienced a drop in active cases. There are currently only two active cases of coronavirus in Lampasas County, a drop of five from seven active cases Tuesday. There have been no reported deaths due to coronavirus reported in Lampasas County.
