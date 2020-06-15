Coryell County is reporting 86 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday. Of the 86 cases, 32 are active and 52 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of two cases from Friday's report.
The numbers have decreased this week because the county stopped reporting the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates that have tested positive for the virus.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have also increased by two, for a total of 12 cases of the virus with two active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
