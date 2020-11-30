Coryell is now reporting on 1,309 cases of the coronavirus on Monday on the county's website.
Of the reported cases, 390 were active, 904 people have recovered and there are 15 deaths.
Lampasas is now reporting 574 cases as of Sunday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Out of the cases in Lampasas County, 49 are active, 512 people have recovered, one is hospitalized and are reporting 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
