In Coryell County, there were a total of 544 coronavirus cases, 200 of which were active, as of Monday. There have been 338 recoveries, according to the county's website.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported four additional cases on Friday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
There were a total of 264 cases, 21 of which are active. Officials did not have new numbers for Monday
There have been 235 recoveries and eight deaths. Two are still hospitalized but are not on ventilators.
