In Coryell County on Tuesday, there were a total of 550 coronavirus cases, 206 of which were active. There have been 338 recoveries as of Tuesday, according to the county's website.
The virus has claimed the lives of six Coryell County residents.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported two additional cases on Monday, according to Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, who posted on her Facebook page.
News of the new cases was provided to the county Monday evening.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
There were a total of 266 cases, 20 of which are active, as of Monday evening's update.
There have been 238 recoveries and eight deaths. Two are still hospitalized but are not on ventilators.
