Coryell County reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday's update, Coryell County reported a total of 710 cases. Of the total, there are 110 active cases and 5681 recoveries.

Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Lampasas County reported seven new cases of the coronavirus, on Mondayu.

The county now has 352 total cases.

In the county, there are 23 active cases and 310 recoveries, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. 

There are 10 deaths, and nine are  hospitalized.

Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.

