Lampasas County reported a double digit increase of the coronavirus since its latest update.
In Thursday evening's update, the county had 347 total cases.
In the county, there are 33 active cases and 304 recoveries, according to a post on Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert's Facebook page.
There are 10 deaths, and no one is hospitalized.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Coryell County saw an increase of six cases since Thursday.
As of Friday's update, Coryell County reported a total of 693 cases. Of the total, there are 114 active cases and 569 recoveries.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
