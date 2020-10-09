Coryell County officials reported eight new cases Friday since the county's last published update.
On the county's website Friday, officials reported a total of 736 cases. Of the total, there are 115 active cases and 610 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County officials reported nine new coronavirus cases Thursday evening, the county's last update.
The county normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
In Thursday's update, the county had 364 total cases.
In the county, there are 24 active cases and 330 recoveries, according to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Ten county residents have died from the coronavirus.
