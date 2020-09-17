Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Coryell County Friday.
On its website, the county reported a total of 633 total cases — 150 active and 473 recovered.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County reported six new cases from its last update, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted on her official Facebook page Thursday evening.
The county reported a total of 305 cases, 17 of which were active.
There have been 278 recoveries, and there is currently one hospitalization in the county.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
