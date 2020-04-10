This story was updated at 12:56 p.m. Friday with the estimated number of recoveries.
Daily state update:
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Friday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and 1,441 new cases were reported. Fatalities increased by 27.
New cases were reported in six additional counties, bringing the total to 176 of 254 counties reporting cases.
11,671 Cases Reported
226 Fatalities
1,366 Estimated* Recoveries
115,918 Total Tests
6,884 from Public Labs
109,034 from Private Labs
1,532 Currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
