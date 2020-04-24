Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Friday, as of 11:30 a.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 850 new cases were reported since Thursday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 32 since Thursday.
Currently, 204 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
22,806 Cases Reported
593 Fatalities
9,156 Estimated* Recoveries
242,547 Total tests
10,423 Public labs
232,124 Private labs
1,674 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
