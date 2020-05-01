Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Friday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,100 new cases were reported since Thursday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 34 since Thursday.
Currently, 210 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
29,229 Cases Reported
816 Fatalities
14,122 Estimated* Recoveries
351,775 Total tests
12,853 Public labs
338,922 Private labs
1,778 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
