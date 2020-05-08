Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Friday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,200 new cases were reported since the Thursday update. The state fatalities increased by 31 since Thursday.
Currently, 219 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
36,609 Cases Reported
1,004 Fatalities
19,197 Estimated* Recoveries
15,977 Estimated* Active cases
477,118 Total tests
15,470 Public labs
461,648 Private labs
1,734 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
