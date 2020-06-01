Coryell County is reporting a small decrease in its total coronavirus cases Monday, down three from 228 on Friday for a new total of 225.
Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said the decrease is due to three patients living in Copperas Cove who were initially counted by Coryell, but the patients were later discovered to technically be living within Lampasas County limits and they were thus removed from Coryell's list.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said his county remained at 10 cases Monday, with all patients having recovered from the coronavirus. When asked if the count of 10 included the three patients in Copperas Cove, Hoyer said he could neither confirm nor deny their inclusion as he was not directly aware of where each patient was living.
Coryell County remains at two coronavirus-related deaths while Lampasas County remains at zero.
