A fifth Lampasas County resident has died from the coronavirus County Judge Randall Hoyer said Tuesday afternoon.
Hoyer said the patient died over the weekend.
Lampasas County added 22 more cases to the count since Monday.
In Tuesday's report, Hoyer said the county had a total of 214 cases, 39 of which are active. A total of 170 have recovered in the county.
In Coryell County, there were 20 new cases added to the total since Monday's update on the county's website.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 423 cases.
Of the cases, 268 are active, 151 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.