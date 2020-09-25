After a few days without updates, Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said the county is now reporting some new cases.
Hoyer said Friday the county now has 322 total cases, 23 of which are active.
There are 289 recoveries, 10 deaths and no one is hospitalized.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
The Coryell County coronavirus numbers remained the same on Friday. The county last updated the numbers on its website Tuesday.
As of Tuesday's update, the county reported a total of 649 total cases — 160 active and 473 recovered.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
