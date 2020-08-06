In Lampasas County, the number of total confirmed positive cases increased by 12 from Wednesday's report to 194 on Thursday, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the total, 31 were active, and 163 have recovered.
There have been four deaths in Lampasas County.
In Coryell County on Wednesday there were 388 total cases, according to the county's website.
Of the cases, 291 were active, 93 have recovered and four have died.
The county did not update its website by 5 p.m.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
