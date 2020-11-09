Lampasas County is now reporting 444 total cases of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.
There are 28 active cases, 404 total recoveries and 11 total deaths, according County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
There was no update from Coryell on Monday.
On Friday, there were 907 total cases, with 210 active, 684 recoveries and 13 deaths.
