Coronavirus Graphic logo

Lampasas County is now reporting 448 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

There are 18 active cases, 418 total recoveries, one in the hospital and 11 total deaths, according County Judge Randall Hoyer. 

Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.

There was no update from Coryell on Tuesday. 

On Friday, there were 907 total cases, with 210 active, 684 recoveries and 13 deaths.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.