As with the other local counties, positive cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Lampasas County, which is now reporting more than 80 cases.
On Wednesday, Lampasas County had a total of 81 cases of the coronavirus, County Judge Randall Hoyer said over the phone.
Of the 81 total cases, 24 are active, with three patients in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
Coryell County is still reporting 204 total cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, which is no change from Tuesday's report.
Of the total cases, 122 are active, 78 have recovered and there have been four deaths as a result of the coronavirus, according to the tracker on the county's website.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.