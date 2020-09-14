Lampasas County reported four additional cases as of Friday night.
There were a total of 289 cases, 22 of which are active as of Thursday evening's update.
There have been 258 recoveries and nine deaths. There are currently nine hospitalizations in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Coryell County did not update its coronavirus case numbers Monday, reporting 600 cases, 208 active cases, 383 recoveries and nine deaths, as of Friday.
