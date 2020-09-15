Lampasas County reported seven additional cases as of Monday evening.
There were a total of 296 cases, 15 of which are active as of Monday evening's update.
There have been 272 recoveries and nine deaths. There is currently one hospitalization in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Coryell County reported eight additional cases since its last update. As of Tuesday, the county reported 608 cases, 160 active cases, 439 recoveries and nine deaths.
