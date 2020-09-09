Lampasas County reported two additional cases on Wednesday, according to Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, who posted on her Facebook page.
The number of new cases was provided to the county Tuesday evening.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
There were a total of 280 cases, 16 of which are active as of Tuesday evening's update.
There have been 255 recoveries and nine deaths. There are currently no hospitalizations in Lampasas County.
Coryell County did not update its coronavirus case numbers Wednesday as county officials said they did not have access to their numbers from the state health department and they have not had access for about the last week.
