In Lampasas County, the total number of positive coronavirus cases increased by one from Thursday to 139, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.
Of the cases, 52 are active, three are hospitalized and one has died, Hoyer said.
Coryell County reported 260 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. The numbers were not updated by 5 p.m. Friday.
Of the cases, 173 were active, 83 had recovered and four had died, Huckabee said.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
