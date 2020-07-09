Lampasas County has a total of 52 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of four cases from the report Wednesday, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyer said 24 of the cases are currently active, with one patient currently in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Coryell County had not updated its coronavirus case count on its website.
Yesterday, the county reported 143 total cases of the coronavirus.
The county reported a third death as a result of the new coronavirus on Tuesday. The official update on the county website still lists two deaths, as those numbers are obtained directly from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which has not yet officially announced a third death.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
