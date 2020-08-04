In Lampasas County as of Tuesday, there were two additional deaths added over the weekend and there are now 182 total confirmed positive cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. That is an increase of three cases since Friday.
Of the total, 23 were active, and 159 have recovered.
There have been four deaths in Lampasas County.
Coryell County has reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the county's website.
On Tuesday's update, there were a total of 382 cases.
Of the cases, 285 are active, 93 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.