Lampasas County has reported an additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the county to double digits (10) in that category.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert made the report on her official Facebook page Tuesday evening.
Talbert said Dr. Georgia Hay, the county's local health authority, does not have any information other than the fatality was of a man in his 60s.
There were three additional cases reported as well. As of Tuesday evening, there are a total of 299 cases, 14 of which are active.
There have been 275 recoveries, and there is currently one hospitalization in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
Coryell County reported seven additional cases since its last update. As of Wednesday, the county reported 615 total cases — 167 active cases, 439 recoveries and nine deaths.
