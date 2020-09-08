Lampasas County reported five additional cases on Monday, according to Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, who posted on her Facebook page.
The number of new cases was provided to the county Monday evening.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
There were a total of 278 cases, 21 of which are active as of Monday evening's update.
There have been 248 recoveries and nine deaths. There are currently no hospitalizations in Lampasas County.
Coryell County did not update its coronavirus case numbers Tuesday as county officials said they did not have access to the numbers.
