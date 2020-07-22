The first coronavirus-related death in Lampasas County has been reported.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said he was notified of the death late Tuesday evening.
Hoyer said the deceased was a man, but he was unsure of his age.
Positive case numbers have also increased by double digits since Tuesday. Hoyer said that as of Wednesday there were a total of 123 cases of the virus in the county, an increase of 21 from Monday.
Of the cases in Lampasas County, 45 are active and four are hospitalized, Hoyer said.
Coryell County also saw an increase of more than 20 from Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the county reported 248 total cases on the scrolling tracker at the top of its website.
Of those, 164 are active, 80 have recovered and four have died, the tracker showed.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
