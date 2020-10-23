Lampasas County officials reported 400 coronavirus cases as of Friday morning, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
In the county, there are 12 active cases and 377 recoveries, according to Hoyer.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
Coryell County is reporting 797 cases as of Friday.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 141 active cases and 645 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
