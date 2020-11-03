As of Monday, Lampasas County's numbers increased by 17.
As of the latest update on Monday, there are 430 total cases, 23 of which are active, and 396 recoveries, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
Coryell County did not report any updates to its coronavirus numbers.
As of Monday, the county is reporting 858 total coronavirus cases.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 162 active cases and 685 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
