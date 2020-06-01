1. Yes. It’s a huge achievement and shows what U.S. private enterprise can do.

2. Yes. It has the potential to lead to further scientific and human achievements.

3. No. It’s just a variation on the same theme. Orbital missions are not exciting.

4. No. It may be a significant accomplishment, but the money could be better spent.

5. Unsure. It’s just the first flight. It’s hard to say what developments will follow.

