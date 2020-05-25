Coronavirus Graphic logo

Texas has 55,971 confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials reported on Monday, May 25.

Of the people with confirmed cases, 1,527 have died, and 35,292 have recovered.

Of the confirmed cases, 22,662 are active, according to figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

State figures show Bell County has 298 cases, Coryell County with 226 and Lampasas with eight. The state counts Fort Hood residents in its Bell County tally, while the county does not. Bell County's last update was May 22.

Coryell County figures include the Gatesville prisons.

