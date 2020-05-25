top story
UPDATE: Monday Texas coronavirus case report
Tags
Locations
Staff Report 11
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen family of 8 finding it hard to eat at a restaurant
- State coronavirus numbers increase for Bell County
- 2 Belton restaurant employees test positive
- Boil water notices issued for multiple Killeen properties
- Heavy rain likely, flooding possible for Killeen area
- Harker Heights death victim identified as Fort Hood resident
- Man killed in Harker Heights Monday identifed as Fort Hood soldier
- Bell County cases go up, Coryell cases go down
- 2 of 15 new coronavirus cases in Bell County connected to daycare worker
- Killeen-area child care facilities react to Gov. Abbott’s most recent statement
Images
Commented
- Killeen family of 8 finding it hard to eat at a restaurant (13)
- KISD board chooses names for two new schools (5)
- Janet Evon Carson (4)
- Part of KISD to reopen in May (3)
- Bell County reports 7 new cases (2)
- BOB MAINDELLE: 6-year-old girl lands Belton Lake-record blue catfish (2)
- Health experts study COVID-19 statistics for possible racial disparities (2)
- What will the impact on KISD be with the increase in class size? (2)
- UPDATE: Bell County at 274 positive coronavirus cases (1)
- VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.