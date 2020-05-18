The Texas Department of State Health Services added 909 new coronavirus cases to the state's tally Monday, bringing the total to more than 48,000. The state also reported 1,347 fatalities as of Monday.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Monday as of 3:25 p.m.
Currently, 222 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
48,693: Cases Reported
1,347: Fatalities
28,371: Estimated* Recoveries
19,065: Estimated* Active cases
723,013: Total tests
23,415: Public labs
699,598: Private labs
1,551: Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
