Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Monday, as of 12:10 p.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 650 new cases were reported since Sunday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 15 since Sunday.
Currently, 205 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
25,297 Cases Reported
663 Fatalities
11,170 Estimated* Recoveries
290,517 Total tests
11,129 Public labs
279,388 Private labs
1,563 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
