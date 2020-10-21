Lampasas County officials reported 397 coronavirus cases as of 5:08 p.m. Monday afternoon. That is the most recent update from the city's mayor Misti Talbert.
In the county, there are 17 active cases and 369 recoveries, according to Talbert's Facebook page.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
Coryell County is reporting 784 cases as of Monday.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 129 active cases and 644 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.