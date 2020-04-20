The Texas State Department of Health Services reported Monday:
19,458 cases of the new coronavirus
495 fatalities.
5,706 patients have recovered from COVID-19
1,411 patients remain in Texas hospitals.
There have been 190,394 total tests administered across the state.
Note: The daily state report covers cases up to 8 p.m. the previous day.
