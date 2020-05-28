Coryell County's total has not changed since Wednesday, according to County Emergency Management Coordinator, Angela Rainwater.
The county remains at 225 total cases and reports 34 of those cases are active. There has been an increase of recoveries from 29 to 32 Rainwater said. The number of inmate cases remains at 157 in Gatesville area state prisons, according to the county's tracker.
In Lampasas County, the total case count remains at nine, with zero active cases.
