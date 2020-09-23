The Coryell County coronavirus numbers remained the same on Wednesday as Tuesday on its website.
As of Tuesday's update, the county reported a total of 649 total cases — 160 active and 473 recovered.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County reported eight new cases from its last update from County Judge Randall Hoyer as of Tuesday.
The county reported a total of 317 cases, 20 of which were active.
There have been 287 recoveries, 10 fatalities and there is currently no hospitalizations in the county.
The Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert had slightly different numbers on her official Facebook page. In a post around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Talbert said the county had 318 total cases, 20 active, 288 recoveries, 10 fatalities and one hospitalization.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
