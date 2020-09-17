Coryell County has now reported double digits in deaths. The county reported the 10th coronavirus-related death Thursday.
Coryell County officials also reported 14 new cases since the Wednesday's update.
As of Thursday, the county reported 629 total cases — 146 active cases and 473 recoveries.
Lampasas County did not have any updates from its last update, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Thursday.
In Tuesday evening's, county officials reported a total of 299 cases, 14 of which were active.
There have been 275 recoveries, and there is currently one hospitalization in the county.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
