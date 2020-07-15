Bell County reported one new coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 15.
There were also 85 new cases Wednesday, which pushes the total case count in the county to 2,375, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Of the new cases, five were in Harker Heights, and 31 were in Killeen.
Of the total cases, 627 have recovered, 162 have been hospitalized and the county has completed 29,953 total tests.
The current positivity rate for coronavirus tests within the county is 7.93%.
