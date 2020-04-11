Daily state update:
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Saturday, as of 11:45 a.m. The state has updated its caseload, and 890 new cases were reported. Fatalities increased by 28.
New cases were reported in one additional counties, bringing the total to 177 of 254 counties reporting cases.
12,561 Cases Reported
254 Fatalities
1,617 Estimated* Recoveries
120,533 Total Tests
6,991 from Public Labs
113,542 from Private Labs
1,514 Currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
