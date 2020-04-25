Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Saturday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 950 new cases were reported since Friday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 30 since Friday.
Currently, 204 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
23,773 Cases Reported
623 Fatalities
9,986 Estimated* Recoveries
262,816 Total tests
10,634 Public labs
252,182 Private labs
1,597 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
(1) comment
Something wieghing heavily on my mind.
Recently I met my mail carrier at my mailbox to inquire about a package and I notice he was not wearing any gloves. I asked why, he responded that the Post Office was not issuing any.
Mail is exchanged by hundreds of people on any given route without out any thought of contamination. I immediately took my mail home , sprayed it with Lysol and washed my hands.
I think this should be looked into, it's so easy to spread the Corona Virus into homes.and among families.
