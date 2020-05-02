Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Saturday, as of 11:45 a.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,200 new cases were reported since Friday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 31 since Friday.
Currently, 212 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
30,522 Cases Reported
847 Fatalities
14,891 Estimated* Recoveries
380,648 Total tests
13,235 Public labs
367,413 Private labs
1,725 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.