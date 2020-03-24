Editor's note: This list is updated frequently. Please send your business, school or government changes to news@kdhnews.com.
MARCH 24
III Corps and Fort Hood Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt on Tuesday directed Fort Hood units to downgrade to “mission essential” personnel only to address COVID-19 concerns.
KISD is launching its online learning program today.
CTC announced it will move to online classes for the rest of the semester.
AdventHealth in Killeen is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital.
Canceled: The board meeting of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled before the district’s April meeting, according to Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager.
Still operating: Area residents needing food can still get it from the Killeen Food Care Center in Killeen, executive director Raymond Cockrell said Tuesday.
The food bank in north Killeen, 210 N. 16th St., operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The recent countywide shelter-at-home order by Bell County Judge David Blackburn listed food banks as an essential service.
Special shopping hours: Sam’s Club has introduced senior shopping hours at all of its clubs that go into effect Thursday. From 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, senior members and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. The pharmacy and optical center will be open during this time, according to a release by the company.
Those not wishing to enter the store during the same time frame can place their orders online from a designated parking location, and an associate will deliver the products to the member’s vehicle, the company said.
EVENTS
Social gatherings are to be no more than 10 people, per Gov. Abbott’s order.
In addition, Bell and Lampasas counties have issued shelter-at-home orders for those not involved in essential businesses.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
KISD - Launching online learning on Wednesday, closed through April 3
CCISD - Through April 3
Belton ISD - Through April 3
Florence ISD — Through April 3
Lampasas ISD — Through April 3
Temple ISD - Through April 3
UMHB - Moving to Online learning beginning Monday with tentative plans to return to face to face classes on April 6 if conditions allow.
CTC moving to online classes for the remainder of the semester.
Texas A&M Central Texas - Through March 20
CITY OF COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up: Tentatively postponed to May 1.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant: Rescheduled for May 30.
Copperas Cove Education Foundation Boots & Buckles Gala will be rescheduled for a later date.
Copperas Cove Library: Closed but patrons may still check out materials by locating them online at www.copperascovetx.gov/library or by calling 254-547-3826. Library staff will contact the patron to set a time for pick-up at the front door of the library. Reference questions for topics such as requests for tax forms or schoolwork assignments will be answered at reference@copperascovetx.gov.
Copperas Cove Senior Center: Closed
The City of Copperas Cove has canceled the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23. All agenda items are expected to be covered during the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 27.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has canceled their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 25. All agenda items for this meeting are expected to be covered at the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 22.
CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS
All municipal facilities will be closed to walk in traffic beginning March 19 until further notice.
Parks and Recreation: All activities, including Senior Recreation activities, canceled until further notice.
All classes, events and rentals in city-owned facilities are canceled.
CITY OF KILLEEN
The City of Killeen has established a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The City’s COVID-19 webpage is available 24-hours per day and contains important information and resources related to the situation. It is updated regularly to keep the public informed. The web address is KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.
Cancellation of city-sponsored events with expected attendance of 10 or more
Cancellation of public/private events at city properties with expected attendance of 10 or more; staff will be contacting organizers for rescheduling
Police Department: limited public access to police headquarters and jail; call 9-1-1 for actual emergency; call 254-501-8800 for non-emergency and other services
Human Resources: administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Public Works: all administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Solid Waste bulk collections: suspended indefinitely
Recycling services: suspended indefinitely
Killeen Municipal Court: Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled; appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850
Bob Gilmore Senior Center: closed until further notice
Lions Club Park Senior Center: closed until further notice
Family Recreation Center: closed until further notice
Killeen Community Center: closed until further notice
Sports Leagues: all adult and youth sports leagues (adult softball and volleyball and youth baseball, softball and soccer) suspended until further notice
Public Libraries: closed until further notice; curbside service for checking out materials is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871; patrons may also use downloadable resources at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries
Utility Collections: the lobby remains open for establishing new accounts and transferring service, but all payments should be made using the drive-through lanes or online at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections
Killeen Civic & Conference Center: business offices only open
Killeen Arts & Activities Center: business offices only open
Vive Les Arts: The Vive Les Arts Theatre of Killeen is postponing its season. A chance to support VLA is through “The Show That Never Was!,” an initiative that will raise funds by purchasing tickets to its imaginary play. Anyone who purchases a ticket purchase will receive a playbill with their name listed as a performer. VLA will also share the news via its social media platforms. There is also a chance to be featured on its website.
FORT HOOD
1st Cavalry Division 2020 Spouses Dining In postponed until May 15
REGIONAL GOVERNMENT
STATE GOVERNMENT
Driver’s license offices are closed until further notice. Drivers seeking to apply for a new CDL can do so at the Georgetown office, 1070 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown. Drivers that have driver’s licenses that expire on or after March 13, will remain valid for 60 days.
BUSINESSES
Copperas Cove Dentist — Closed through March 22, reopening March 23 with new hours for two week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cinemark at Market Heights — Closed until further notice.
Regal Killeen Stadium 14 — Closed until further notice.
Best Buy — Offering curbside service. Items ordered on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app will be delivered to the car curbside. If you didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of the employees will go get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car. This service also extends to returns and exchanges, the period for which has been extended on most products so that you have more time. Only employees will be allowed in the store.
STORES
H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; senior-only shopping will begin Tuesday and happen every Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m.
Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sam's Club has introduced senior shopping hours at all of its clubs that go into effect Thursday. From 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, senior members and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. The pharmacy and optical center will be open during this time, according to a release by the company.
Those not wishing to enter the store during the same time frame can place their orders online from a designated parking location, and an associate will deliver the products to the member’s vehicle, the company said.
JC Penney: Closed
Kohl’s: Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed
Walgreen’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walgreen’s announced a seniors-only hour every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Clear Creek Exchange: Hours of operation for the main post exchange on Clear Creek are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to post officials. Some of the concession stores in the mall have closed or have shortened their hours for the duration. For now, commissary hours of operation remain the same and can be found at www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-hood-clear-creek.
Hospitals
AdventHealth in Killeen is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital.
FOOD BANK
RESTAURANTS
All restaurants in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties must cease dine-in operations, effective 11:59 p.m. March 20, according to an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Drive-thru and take-out services are still allowed.
Chick-fil-A: Drive-thru
McDonald’s: Drive-thru, carryout and deliver only PlayPlaces closed
Taco Bell: Dining area closed, drive-thru
Starbucks: Drive-thru, walk-in orders
Whataburger: Drive-thru and online pickup
Wingstop: Delivery and carryout
La Clásica Taqueria: Delivery, take-out and curbside. Hours: Tues - Sun 11:30a.m. - 9 p.m., 810 N W.S. Young Dr. Suite 109. Website for orders: www.laclasicataqueria.com. Phone: 254-300-8786. For delivery go to the restaurant’s website or call the restaurant or go through the apps Grubhub, Postmates, Favor, and Doordash.
Crooked Fork, 254-699-FORK (3675), 105 E Cox St. F, Harker Heights. Hours
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Offering call-ins for pickup and free delivery. Also, all delivery services supported.
GYMS/YOGA STUDIOS
All gyms and recreational facilities are closed by order of the governor.
NURSING HOMES
Visitors to nursing homes are prohibited except in specific circumstances.
Please contact news@kdhnews.com with additional information and updates.
