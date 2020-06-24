The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting over 125,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 5,551 from the day before.
On Tuesday, the state surpassed 5,000 new cases for the first time. The state also reported a total 2,249 fatalities, an additional 29 fatalities since Tuesday.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Tuesday as of 4 p.m.
Currently, 242 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
125,921: Cases Reported
2,249: Fatalities
72,898: Estimated* recoveries
50,774: Estimated* active cases
1,805,642: Total tests (as of June 23)
170,411: Antibody tests (as of June 22)
1,597,290: Viral tests (as of June 22)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.