The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting over 137,000 coronavirus cases as of Friday, an increase of 5,707 from the day before.
On Tuesday, the state surpassed 5,000 new cases for the first time and every day following have shown an increase of new cases over 5,000. The state also reported a total 2,324 fatalities, an additional 28 fatalities since Thursday.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Friday as of 3:45 p.m.
Currently, 242 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
137,624: Cases Reported
2,324: Fatalities
76,282: Estimated* recoveries
59,018: Estimated* active cases
1,875,197: Total tests (as of June 25)
176,697: Antibody tests (as of June 24)
1,875,197: Viral tests (as of June 25)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
