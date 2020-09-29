The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 743,284 coronavirus cases in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, adding a total of 3,812.
The state also reported a total of 15,604 fatalities, including 71 newly reported ones.
Currently, 252 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 661,038 recoveries, with 68,032 estimated active cases, and 6,200,826 viral tests as of Sept. 29.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.