The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 653,356 coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday afternoon, adding a total of 3,547 since Thursday.
The state also reported a total of 13,997 fatalities, including 144 newly reported ones.
Currently, 251 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 568,067 recoveries, with 71,292 estimated active cases, and 5,454,041 viral tests as of Sept. 10.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
