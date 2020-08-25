The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 586,730 coronavirus cases in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, adding a total of 6,091 on Tuesday.
The state also reported a total of 11,576 fatalities, including 181 newly reported ones.
Currently, 251 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 466,550 recoveries, with 108,604 estimated active cases, and 4,724,559 viral tests as of Monday.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
